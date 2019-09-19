Rob Reiner: Donald Trump ‘Defecating on Our Constitution’

Left-wing Hollywood director Rob Reiner erupted on President Donald Trump on Thursday, once again calling for impeaching and accusing Trump of “defecating on our Constitution.”

“Donald Trump has perverted the office of the Presidency. He is defecating on our Constitution,” Rob Reiner said. “For the love & life of our Country, the time has come to stop fucking around. IMPEACH!”

Calling for President Trump’s impeachment is a daily ritual for the All in the Family alum.

Earlier this month Reiner celebrated the House Judiciary Committee Democrats opening an inquiry into Trump’s finances and his associates.

“The Impeachment process is about to begin. The articles drawn up will be voluminous,” Rob Reiner said, offering no details to explain his claim. “Never in our nation’s history has there been a more lawless President. He has continually lied to the American people & has used the Presidency to line his pockets. GOP, history is watching.”

The House hearings came just after Reiner demanded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to “pull the trigger” on impeachment.

“This can no longer just be about 2020. His criminality must be made clear to the American public. Madame Speaker, pull the trigger,” Reiner said.

