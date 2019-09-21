Bernie Sanders Spox Cardi B Named as Bloods Gang Member

Rapper and Bernie Sanders presidential campaign advocate Cardi B denied the accusation that she is a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang, a claim made by incarcerated rapper Tekashi 69.

While Cardi B made it clear that she has “never been” or had connections to the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang, she wrote that she is in fact a Blood.

“You just said it yourself …Brim not 9 Trey,” the rapper-activist wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “I never been 9 Trey or associated with them.”

According to TMZ, a representative for Cardi B denied that she is a member of the Bloods, saying “This is not true.”

Tekashi, who is on trial for racketeering, drug trafficking, and other crimes, claimed Thursday during a court appearance that fellow New York City rapper Jim Jones is a member of the notorious Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang.

Cardi B, of course, is a virulent critic of President Donald Trump. The rapper attacked Trump, saying “I hate him,” in April while endorsing Sanders’ presidential bid. She was featured in a July presidential campaign video from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). The “Invasion of Privacy” rapper was praised by the White House hopeful who said, “She’s really smart.”

Sanders also sat down with Cardi B for a twelve minute interview where he discussed tax hikes and minimum wage increases with her.