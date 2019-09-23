Sean Spicer told Breitbart News Sunday on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 that his participation in this season’s Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) is an opportunity to show liberal Hollywood that conservatives are “human beings” and “good people” who care about the country.

Spicer – President Trump’s former press secretary – faced tremendous backlash following the announcement of his participation in Dancing with the Stars’ 28th season. However, he is remaining optimistic and hoping his participation sends a message to Hollywood, which he says “largely shuns folks on the right.”

“If you do end up going all the way here, what do you think the reaction’s going to be and what kind of message do you think that sends?” Breitbart News Political Editor Matthew Boyle asked.

“It’s an opportunity– two hours on a Monday night – to not have to think about anything with all the policies and politics going on around the country,” Spicer said, explaining that it was a “really good opportunity,” given the emergence of left-wing boycotts and Hollywood’s snubs of individuals who embrace conservative thought.

“Hollywood largely shuns folks on the right. This is an opportunity to show that we’re human beings. We’re good people. We care about the country, that we’re out there,” Spicer said, adding that it also demonstrates that conservatives are engaged in pop culture.

“And hopefully, it sends the message – especially if people get out there and vote – it really lets them know that there are people out there that aren’t just on the left that watch television and care about those causes– that you know people on both sides of the aisle are good people, that we care about this country and we can’t just shun one side of the political aisle. I hope our side gets engaged out there and really, really sends a message that everybody deserves to go out and enjoy shows and have fun and that’s what the show’s all about,” he said.

Spicer also talked about the auctioning off of the infamous neon green ruffle shirt he wore for his first DWTS performance– a salsa routine to the Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life” – with his dancing partner Lindsay Arnold:

The shirt’s proceeds will benefit two charities– the Yellow Ribbon Fund, as well as the Independence Fund.

“I’ve been bringing two representatives from the Yellow Ribbon Fund to the show. They’re coming again tomorrow,” Spicer said.

“The Yellow Ribbon Fund supports the caregivers of our injured service men and women, and the Independence Fund provides track wheelchairs to those service members that have lost one or two limbs and gives them independence to do things that they’ve always wanted to do,” Spicer explained.

Spicer said the bidding is “just over $3,000 for the shirt.”

“I figure with Halloween coming up, it’s a great opportunity to have the costume of the year,” he said.

Spicer did not originally receive a warm welcome from the establishment media following the announcement of his participation in the show. Many on the left were perturbed, and ABC faced calls for a boycott.

“For 6 months, Sean Spicer served as White House Press Secretary to the most vile ‘president’ in modern history,” Human Rights Campaign press secretary Charlotte Clymer wrote, accusing Spicer of lying, obfuscating, and endorsing the “badgering” of the free press.

“He enabled hatred,” she added. “He belongs on a public blacklist, not in a waltz.#DWTS”:

“You will face a boycott. A big one. Of the show and of your entire network. And it will be well deserved. Folks will contact every advertiser you have and demand they stop running ads,” Democratic Coalition co-founder Scott Dworkin wrote:

Democratic Coalition chairman Jon Cooper added, “More like #DancingToFascism. Screw you for helping to normalize Sean Spicer, @GMA”:

Even DWTS host Tom Bergeron decried Spicer’s casting, although he did not use his name specifically.

Stakes are higher on Monday’s show, with the dancers’ fate in the hands of both the judges and voters. Viewers can vote for their favorite dancer up to 20 times – ten times by text and ten times on the ABC website. However, votes only count in real time – between 8-10 p.m. EST.

