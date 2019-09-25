Mattel Introduces ‘Gender Neutral’ Barbie Doll Line

Toy-maker Mattel introduced a Barbie doll line of “gender-neutral dolls” to target children who do not want their “toys to be dictated by gender norms,” the company said.

The toy company introduced a line of 29 dolls called “Creatable World,” which comes in different kits with hair, clothing, and other accessory options depending on whether the kit is more masculine or feminine. The dolls come in at a suggested retail price of $30.

“Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels,” Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel Fashion Doll Design, said in a statement. “Through research, we heard that kids don’t want their toys dictated by gender norms.”

When the company rolled out the dolls, Mattel toned down typically masculine and feminine features and featured kits addressed with the pronoun “they” and the slogan “A doll line designed to keep labels out and invite everyone in.”

Mattel said the dolls are available at big-box retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Amazon.