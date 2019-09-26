Ashton Kutcher Urges Impeachment: ‘If You Like Trump or Not America Is the priority’

Actor Ashton Kutcher is pushing for the impeachment of President Donald Trump through a bizarre series of social media posts and automated text messages.

The actor, who is married to Ukranian-born star Mila Kunis, also claims to have met Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife.

Kutcher’s statements come as he faces negative publicity stemming from ex-wife Demi Moore’s new memoirs Inside Out, in which the Ghost actress alleges that Kutcher was unfaithful during their marriage and that she engaged in threesomes with him.

Earlier this week, Kutcher tweeted a phone number, asking his followers to text him for the “truth.”

For truth text me. +1 (319) 519-0576 — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 25, 2019

Yahoo Entertainment reported that the number sent out a series of automated text messages in which Kutcher semi-coherently expounded on Trump and the impeachment inquiry underway in the House. Kutcher’s number no longer appears to be sending out the Trump-themed text messages.

The That 70s Show star reportedly said in one text message that Trump should be impeached even if he didn’t use the prospect of financial aid to pressure Zelensky into investigating Joe Biden.

“If our president used that financial aid to leverage president Zelensky to investigate Biden should be impeached. If our president did not use it as leverage and simply encouraged president Zelensky to investigate Biden without cause he should be impeached.”

Kutcher also texted: “If you like President Trump or not America is the priority soliciting foreign interference in our election in [sic] unAmerican.”

In another text message, Kutcher says he and Kunis met with Zelensky and his wife, Olena Zelenska. Kutcher’s claim appears to be true, with Zelenska posting photos of the two couples on her official Instagram account.

Kutcher posted Wednesday a series of tweets that were veiled attacks at Trump.

“Buzz words: witch hunt, collusion, fake news. Ignore it all just look at facts,” the actor tweeted.

Buzz words: witch hunt, collusion, fake news. Ignore it all just look at facts. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 25, 2019

Unlike many of his fellow Hollywood stars, the 41-year-old Kutcher has largely refrained from publicly voicing his opinions of Trump, although he did once urge Ivanka Trump on Twitter to push gun control.

But the allegations contained in Moore’s new book have cast Kutcher in an unflattering light.

Kutcher appeared ready to respond to the allegations in the book, but said he ultimately decided to delete it.

I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it. ❤️ — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 25, 2019

