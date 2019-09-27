‘Karate Kid’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ Star Robert Garrison Dead at 59

Actor Robert Garrison, best known for his role as Tommy in the classic Karate Kid films, has passed, TMZ reports.
A fan favorite, Garrison reprised his role as Tommy in 2019 in an episode of Cobra Kai.
“Thanks everyone for your wonderful comments on my appearance in COBRA KAI. Makes me feel great. Had a wonderful time doing it,” the actor told his fans on social media in April.
Thanks everyone for your wonderful comments on my appearance in COBRA KAI. Makes me feel great. Had a wonderful time doing it.
— Rob Garrison (@therobgarrison) April 25, 2019
The West Virginia-born actor starred in several classic TV shows, including Coach, Columbo, and MacGyver.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.