‘Karate Kid’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ Star Robert Garrison Dead at 59

Actor Robert Garrison, best known for his role as Tommy in the classic Karate Kid films, has passed, TMZ reports.

“Garrison’s sister-in-law tells TMZ … he died Friday morning at a hospital in West Virginia. She says his passing wasn’t sudden — he had been in the hospital for over a month dealing with kidney and liver issues, and his organs shut down,” the outlet reported Friday.

“It is a huge loss to the Karate Kid and Cobra Kai family,” said Garrison’s rep, Rick Henriques, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “He was a great guy and a great actor.”

A fan favorite, Garrison reprised his role as Tommy in 2019 in an episode of Cobra Kai.

“Thanks everyone for your wonderful comments on my appearance in COBRA KAI. Makes me feel great. Had a wonderful time doing it,” the actor told his fans on social media in April.

The West Virginia-born actor starred in several classic TV shows, including Coach, Columbo, and MacGyver.