Video: Netflix Star Ben Platt Wants Trump Impeachment for His Birthday

Actor Ben Platt has a birthday wish: to see President Donald Trump removed from office.

The 26-year-old star made his wishes known on his official Twitter account and later on the red carpet Thursday while promoting his new Netflix series The Politician.

“Possibly the best birthday gift of all time? #ImpeachTrump,” Platt tweeted on Tuesday, which was the actor’s birthday.

Variety asked Platt on Thursday about the tweet at Netflix’s red carpet event.

“I just hope he gets impeached. He’s the worst. And that would be great. And the fact that it started on my birthday is supercool, ” the Tony Award-winning actor replied.

In the Netflix series, which is from power-producer Ryan Murphy, Platt plays a wealthy social climber from Santa Barbara who has ambitions to one day become president. The series co-stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, and Zoey Deutch.

The show’s producers said in a recent interview that the story was inspired by Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, whom they described as the “satanic poster boy and girl for privilege and nepotism.”

The Politician is Murphy’s first show under his $300 million Netflix deal, which stole the producer way from Fox where he has pumped out such hits as Glee and American Horror Story.

Reviews for The Politician have been tepid.

Vulture said the show is so “aggressively kitschy and cutesy that, on the rare occasions when it calms down and tries to be earnest and affecting, the sincerity comes across as calculated.” Indiewire called it watchable but shallow, an “empty teen comedy about emptiness.”

