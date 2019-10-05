Rachel Maddow to Play Newscaster in The CW’s ‘Batwoman’

MSNBC host and left-wing political commentator Rachel Maddow has been cast as a newscaster for the upcoming The CW series Batwoman.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Maddow will take on the role of Vesper Fairchild, a female television and radio personality who once had a relationship with Bruce Wayne (Batman). Her character first appears in the original comics.

“I know no one’s going to believe this is true, but it’s true,” Maddow announced on Twitter. “I’m ‘Vesper Fairchild’ in the new Batwoman TV show that starts this Sunday night on The CW. (My character is soooo not me; turns out playing her is one of the most fun things I’ve ever done).”

However, the Reporter notes that there is a catch to Maddow’s role, that being that “Fairchild will never appear onscreen,” although Maddow will still “appear” in multiple episodes.

“We consider Vesper Fairchild to be the sardonic Voice of Gotham,” Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries told the entertainment outlet. “In addition to Rachel’s interest in Batwoman, we thought she’d be the perfect casting choice because her own hard-hitting journalism wildly contrasts Vesper’s penchant for snark, gossip, and criticism of female superheroes.”

The series, which debuts this Sunday, will see Orange is the New Black star Ruby Rose take on the role of Kate Kane, the lesbian heiress who, inspired by Batman’s vigilantism, decides to user her wealth and resources to fight crime in the fictional city of Gotham.

As noted by The CW:

Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (star Ruby Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

It is not the first time that Maddow has been involved in a Batman-related project. In 2010, she wrote the introduction for the deluxe hardcover edition of writer Greg Rucka’s Batwoman graphic novel Elegy.

