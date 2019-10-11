Report: Billy Porter Circling Role as Fairy Godmother in ‘Cinderella’

Actor and LGBTQ activist Billy Porter is in talks to join Sony’s forthcoming live action movie musical Cinderella in the role of Fairy Godmother, according to a report from the Hollywood Reporter.

“If the deal is made, the actor will join music superstar Camila Cabello, who is tackling the titular pauper-turned-princess role, as well as providing music for the film. Blockers filmmaker Kay Cannon is set to direct for the studio’s Columbia label,” the Reporter story says.

No plot details have been announced.

At press time, Billy Porter had yet to publicly comment on the report but the Emmy-winning star of Ryan Murphy’s LGBTQ drama Pose did retweet the Hollywood Reporter exclusive.

For his part, Porter is not one to shy away from controversy. During his Best Actor Emmy acceptance speech last month, Porter invoked James Baldwin, saying “It took many years of vomiting up the filth I was taught about myself and halfway believed before I could walk around this Earth like I had the right to be here I have the right. You have the right. We all have the right.”

Breitbart readers may also remember Billy Porter hitting the 2019 Academy Awards red carpet in a custom tuxedo dress. The fashion choice made headlines around the world.

