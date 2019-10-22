Alec Baldwin to Hit Campaign Trail for Virginia Democrats

Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 'Mission Impossible - Rogue Nation' New York premiere at Duffy Square in Times Square on July 27, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Actor Alec Baldwin, known for his mocking impersonations of President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” is coming to Virginia to help Democratic legislative candidates.

Baldwin is set to knock on doors, make calls and deliver pizza to volunteers at multiple stops around Virginia on Tuesday.

The progressive advocacy group People for the American Way helped organize the trip. Baldwin is a board member of the group and has been an outspoken critic of Trump.

Virginia is one of only four states holding legislative elections this year and the only one where partisan control of the legislature is up for grabs. National groups view Virginia as a warmup to the 2020 presidential cycle and are pouring money into the state.

Several other celebrities have been urging Virginians to vote.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.