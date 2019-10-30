First Lady Melania Trump was inspired by the American military as she and Second Lady Karen Pence visited schoolchildren and troops at Joint Base Charleston in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday.

Melania Trump landed in South Carolina in a 1970s-inspired army green trench coat by Coach, which features the brand’s iconic brown leather and traditional military-style details. The coat retails for about $350.

With the coat, Mrs. Trump chose one of her favorite pairs of Manolo Blahnik suede-leather stilettos, which she has now worn on four occasions. The heels feature a leather-tipped point at the toe and loyal Fashion Notes readers will recall that Mrs. Trump wore the heels most recently in July for a Western-inspired denim ensemble.

To visit Joint Base Charleston, Mrs. Trump changed into a pair of brown suede Manolo Blahnik flats, which pop with their Roger Vivier-esque buckle on the toe.

Days ago, for Halloween at the White House, Mrs. Trump chose another 1970s-inspired patchwork coat by Michael Kors and matted black snakeskin Manolo Blahnik stilettos, as Breitbart News noted.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.