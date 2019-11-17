Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Christmas List Includes $43 ‘Bamboo’ Toilet Tissue, $101K Tree House

The holiday season is upon us which means actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop is back and this year’s Christmas list includes a six-figure tree house, a $425 pair of gold handcuffs, and a 24-roll pack “essential bamboo toilet roll” for nearly $43.

Under this year’s “essential gift list,” Gwyneth Paltrow has recommended the bamboo roll as “toilet roll with a conscience” because it is made from 100 percent sustainable material.

The “No. 2” toilet roll is available for $42.59, with users benefitting from its “clog-safe and septic-safe” design, combined with its “silky, smooth texture that’s gentle on skin.”

Other items available at the Goop store include a collection of sex toys, a giant book of penis shapes and a $55.50 whip. One of these sex toys is a $425 pair of gold handcuffs which are described as “exquisite and (almost) escape-proof.”

Customers can also browse through the “Ridiculous but Awesome” section, where one can purchase a $249 gold fire extinguisher, an $101k tree house or even a $800 herb garden.

Paltrow has previously defended her ludicrous gift prices, insisting that the brand “remains aspirational.” Since its founding in 2008, the company has become an empire worth an estimated $250 million.

“Our stuff is beautiful, the ingredients are beautiful,” the Avengers: Endgame star explained earlier this year. “You can’t get that at a lower price point.”

However, many of her customers do not agree. In July, angry shoppers branded her a “fucking extortionist” after being left underwhelmed by Goop’s $5,700-per-head wellness summit in London, where she made just one fleeting appearance.