BET Founder Bob Johnson: No Democrat Candidate Can Defeat Trump

A partial transcript is as follows:

HADLEY GAMBLE: When you take a look at what President Trump has done in the last several months, particularly the conversation surrounding the U.S.-China trade spat, is this his to lose you think?

BOB JOHNSON: I think the president has always been in a position where it’s his to lose. He’s bringing a disruptive force into what would be called “political norms.” I don’t care if it’s the way he conducts foreign policy, the way he takes on government agencies, and the way he deals with immigration, he brings his style. Now, a lot of people, particularly people who voted for him and those who will vote for him in the next election, like that style. I think what the Democrats have to do is to be careful is to not get caught up in stylistic-Trump and more in substantive-Trump.

[…]

Michael Bloomberg is willing to spend a lot of money to make the care to voters. But more important than the money is his narrative about what he’s going to do and how he introduces himself, particularly to the African-American community. I think he’s got to address the “Stop and Frisk” issue that was under his leadership when he was mayor of New York City. And I think hee’s got to let the African-American community know that he identifies with their issues. He’s done it to a certain extent in New York. He’s been positive on gun control and climate control.