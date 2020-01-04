Rapper Who Cut Off His Own Penis Gets Married

Christ Bearer, the rapper who cut off his own penis in 2014, celebrated with fans news that he’s now married.

The rapper, whose real name is Andre Johnson, told fans that he married Cheryl after a six-month courtship. He also noted that he knew her several years previous to hooking up.

The former Wu-Tang-affiliated rapper said he and Cheryl tied the knot on December 30, ENews reported.

Johnson made news six years ago when he went on a drug-fueled rampage where he severed his penis and then jumped off the second floor of an apartment building.

The rapper, who also performs under the name “Andre Roxx,” mutilated himself and jumped from the building on April 16, 2014.

Friends who were with Johnson at the time said he acted without warning. They also insisted no drugs were present. The witnesses told TMZ at the time that there weren’t “any hard drugs that would cause him to do such a thing.”

However, since then, Johnson has admitted that drugs were a factor in the incident.

“Yes, I was using drugs that night, but I was in complete control,” Johnson said. “I cut it off because that was the root of all my problems. My solution to the problem was the realization that sex is for mortals, and I am a god…Those kinds of activities got me into trouble, and I came here to be a god.”

