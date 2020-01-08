Singer Boy George to Woke Twitter Mob: ‘Leave Your Pronouns at The Door’

Pop singer Boy George has demanded that his fans and social media followers leave their pronouns at the door, and further suggested that the woke concept of preferred gender pronouns is “as ridiculous as it gets!”

“Leave your pronoun’s at the door!” tweeted Boy George on Monday morning to his 468,000 plus followers, an apparent comment regarding preferred gender pronouns.

The singer’s initial comment appeared as a single six-word tweet, without any additional context.

One user on Twitter then shot back at George, stating, “As much as I love you, that does sound quite ridiculous.”

“You must refer to me as ‘Napoleon’ and that’s as ridiculous as it gets!” the singer responded.

“I used the ladies toilet throughout the 80s!” Boy George added.

“What does it take to show others respect by using their preferred pronouns?” tweeted another individual to the singer. “I wouldn’t not use your name so why would I not use your preferred pronouns? People are too quick to criticise others’ lifestyles & identities. If people want attention there’s usually a reason. Ask them.”

“Thanks for that but I have eyes and can mostly describe what I see!” George responded.

“There’s nothing ‘phobic’ about Miss Boy George! Nish! Nada!” clarified the singer in another tweet.

Last September, George defended singer Marc Almond after he was called “transphobic.”

“I don’t believe for a nano second that [Marc Almond] is transphobic!” tweeted the singer. “He ain’t tainted love!”

“Of course [I’m] not, I’ve always had Trans friends and been and championed in life and song since the early 80’s,” responded Almond. “I’ve enjoyed playing with Gender long before it was fashionable. Twitter hysteria and drama. I’m sure you know that.”

Almond had come under fire after posting what some people considered “anti-trans” tweets.

“WOMEN now have to use a toilet where a MAN has pissed all over the seat,” tweeted Almond in September. “Heard so many complaining at venues. But people are scared to complain because of the righteous ‘I’m offended’ fascists.”

“I’m a bloke, male, who sometimes [likes] to explore a feminine side depending on how I feel, or what kind of show I’m doing, always have, as many did from my Gen — didn’t need a label, don’t need one now,” added Almond in another purported tweet.

The tweets have reportedly since been deleted.

Nonetheless, it appears that today’s political correctness and cancel culture has proven itself to be too much for even people on the left, as well as Boy George and Marc Almond, who are both openly and admittedly eccentric in their own right.

“Yes, all this PC stuff is giving me a headache too,” tweeted George to Almond last September. “Bring back Julie Burchill. She knew how to dismantle a career!”

