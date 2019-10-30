Nolte: Obama Blasts Woke ‘Purity’ and the Cancel Culture

Former President Barack Obama derided the political left’s woke purists and the overall cancel culture during a talk Tuesday at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago, Illinois:

“This idea of purity, and you’re never compromised, and you’re always politically ‘woke’ and all that stuff, you should get over that quickly. The world is messy. There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws,” Obama said.

“People who you are fighting may love their kids and share certain things with you.”

The failed president singled the following as a danger for young people…

“And I think one danger I see among young people, particularly on college campuses … and this is accelerated by social media,” he explained, “is this sense sometimes of, ‘The way of me making change is to be as judgmental as possible about other people, and that’s enough.'”

Obama used the example of someone using the wrong “verb,” although he probably meant pronoun, meaning how people are being destroyed for referring to a biological male who thinks he’s a woman as “she.”

“Like, if I tweet or hashtag about how you didn’t do something right, or used the wrong verb … then I can sit back and feel pretty good about myself. ‘Cause man, you see how woke I was? I called you out.'”

“That’s not activism,” Obama added. “That’s not bringing about change. If all you’re doing is casting stones, you’re probably not going to get that far.”

Before we put a MAGA hat on President Bitter Clinger, what’s important to keep in mind is that if the Fascist Woketard Movement was effective at furthering the left’s, does anyone doubt Obama would be all for it?.

Listen, this guy lost a brutal re-election campaign in 2016. No, he wasn’t on the ballot, but make no mistake, he was out there next to Hillary promising America a third Obama term, and lost to a man he personally despises, a man who promised to reverse Obama’s entire legacy.

Everything Obama spent eight years building, including ISIS *teehee,* Trump has either completely or nearly unraveled or considerably weakened, from the Iran Deal to the Paris Accords to the Obamacare mandate.

Unlike his vice president, though, Obama is no dummy. He might not like everyday Americans, but he is not out of touch, and he proved that by winning two national elections by pretty safe margins.

In other words, Obama understands that one of the primary reasons Trump won was due to a backlash against increasingly stifling political correctness, which has only gotten worse while Trump has been in office.

Obama knows how unattractive this movement is, how it turns off most Americans, and that it plays into the hands of the political right.

To Obama’s credit, though, his argument against these puritan fascists is a good one, a moral one, especially what he says at first about how their demand for purity denies the fact that good people can have honest differences, that different ideas about the world, that ambiguities over absolutes, even flaws, do not equal PURGE THE WITCH!!!

Woke is what happens when a large part of our culture rejects the Judeo-Christian ideals of tolerance, a path to redemption, and forgiveness, and instead embraces a secular religion that demands rigid conformity, celebrates intolerance of dissent, and punishes individualism and intellectual diversity.

