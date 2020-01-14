Bette Midler Proposes ‘Osc-hers’ In Response to All Male Director Nominees

Left-wing actress Bette Midler has vented her frustration with the Academy Awards by proposing to create the alternative “Osc-hers” in order to redress the absence of female nominees in this year’s directing category.

The actress-singer also dissed the show’s producers, suggesting that past Oscars came up short in terms of entertainment value.

Midler tweeted her disappointment in a tweet Tuesday, noting that the directing category is comprised entirely of men.

“No women received noms for Best Director Oscar even though many exceptional films were directed by women this year,” she wrote. “Maybe we just get our own show called the Osc-hers? I guarantee it will be way better organized and way more entertaining!”

Midler failed to mention that this year’s Oscars telecast will be produced by two women — Lynette Howell Taylor, who produced last year’s A Star Is Born, and Stephanie Allain, who serves as an executive producer on the Netflix series Dear White People.

Last year’s Oscars was also produced by a woman — Donna Gigliotti, a film producer behind such movies as Shakespeare in Love and Hidden Figures.

The Oscars are scheduled to take place Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will air live on ABC. Like last year’s edition, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided to forgo a host.

The directing category has drawn widespread condemnation from the mainstream media this year due to the lack of female nominees. The five nominees are: Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Todd Phillips for Joker, Sam Mendes for 1917, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, and Bong Joon-ho for Parasite.

Bette Midler, who appears to spend more time tweeting than acting these days, has used her Twitter account to launch a regular series of volleys against conservatives.

She got in trouble in October when she tweeted approval of the neighbor who assaulted Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) in 2017 — a beating that resulted in lung tissue damage and multiple broken ribs. She also tweeted her fantasy to see the Trump family hanged in 2018.

Midler deleted both tweets.

