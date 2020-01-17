Eminem Gun Control Music Video Urges Viewers to Change Gun Laws and Register to Vote

After decades of glorifying gun violence, left-wing rapper Eminem released his 11th studio album on Friday, Music to Be Murdered By, which features the song “Darkness,” which pushes hard for gun control, The song’s video encourages viewers to register to vote for candidates who will subvert the Second Amendment.

The song is on the album, Music To Be Murdered By, a follow-up to his 2018 effort Kamikaze. The lyrics to “Darkness” repeatedly reference the October 1, 2017, Las Vegas mass shooting, wherein a gunman broke out windows and shot at unarmed innocents attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival.

Genius.com published lyrics to “Darkness.” Here is an excerpt:

Now I’m starin’ at the room service menu off a Benzo

I can hear the music continue to crescendo

I can see the whole fuckin’ venue from my window

That’s when you know you’re schizo (Hello darkness, my old friend)

‘Cause I keep peekin’ out the curtain from the hotel

The music is so loud

But it’s almost as though I don’t hear no sound

Here is another bite:

‘Bout to snap and go motherfuckin’ wacko at any second

‘Bout to cancel the show just as fans below rush the entrance

Plan is a go to wreck shit, cameras in all directions (Hello darkness, my old friend)

The press is about to go ape shit bananas on all the networks

Commando with extra clips, I got ammo for all the hecklers

I’m armed to the teeth, another Valium, fall off the bed

Hit the ground and crawl to the dresser

Alcohol on my breath as I reach for the Scope

I’m blackin’ out, I’m all out of meds

With them benzodiazepines gone

Now it’s just magazines sprawled out on the floor

Fuck the media, I’m goin’ all out, this is war

Eminem promoted a teaser video for song. A longer video was later released.

The music video is replete with Eminem’s gun control pleadings and includes scenes from mass shootings and asks: “When will this end? When enough people care.” A message pops up on screen and reads, “Register to vote at vote.gov. Make your voice heard and help change gun laws in America.”

Throughout his movie and music career, Eminem has openly promoted gun use often times advocating murder and depictions of violence with firearms.

On March 12, 2018, Breitbart News reported Eminem’s political performance of “Nowhere Fast” at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The Detroit native rapped, “Gun owners clutching their loaded weapons. They love their guns more than our children.”