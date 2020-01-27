Hollywood Demands John Bolton Testify in Impeachment Trial: He Corroborates the ‘Drug Deal’

Hollywood elites loved to hate John Bolton when he served as national security advisor under President Donald Trump. But now he has become their latest hero following a report in the New York Times on Sunday about Bolton’s forthcoming book in which he reportedly claims the president wanted to make aid to Ukraine conditional on investigations into “Democrats.”

Celebrities including Rob Reiner, Michael Moore, Debra Messing, Rosie O’Donnell, Alyssa Milano, and Bette Midler are now calling for Bolton to testify in the Senate impeachment trial or to share his account directly with the mainstream media.

President Trump has vehemently denied the Times report, saying on Twitter that he never told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. The president also said Bolton never voiced his concerns at the time of his “very public termination.”

I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book. With that being said, the… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

President Trump also said that his administration “released the military aid to Ukraine without any conditions or investigations.”

…(Democrats said I never met) and released the military aid to Ukraine without any conditions or investigations – and far ahead of schedule. I also allowed Ukraine to purchase Javelin anti-tank missiles. My Administration has done far more than the previous Administration. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

Rob Reiner tweeted that Bolton’s book confirms the “drug deal” and that President Trump is unquestionably guilty.

Bolton corroborates the “Drug Deal”. Trump is Guilty. Period. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 27, 2020

Michael Moore encouraged his Twitter followers to “demand” that Bolton testify.

As I’ve said for over a month, the key to any chance of removing Trump is John Bolton. Last night the NYTimes ran a bombshell story: Bolton has written that Trump told him he’s denying Ukraine its aid til they announce they’re investigating the Bidens. BOOM. Demand Bolton testify — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 27, 2020

Bette Midler called on Bolton to “sit down for an interview on prime time television and tell the world exactly what he saw, heard, and knows.” The actress also called on Republican senators to “wake up.”

Time for #JohnBolton to sit down for an interview on prime time television and tell the world exactly what he saw, heard, and knows. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 27, 2020

WAKE UP, #REPUBLICANSENATORS! YOU ARE ENABLING A CRIMINAL! AT LONG LAST, HAVE YOU NO SENSE OF DECENCY?? https://t.co/Fr9quZDgpM — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 27, 2020

Rosie O’Donnell suggested that Bolton should appear live on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show.

bolton should show up live on maddow – #SpeakUp https://t.co/Ba2zLi5Vyi — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 27, 2020

Debra Messing accused Republican senators of blocking witnesses, adding that Bolton’s book is a game changer.

How will Republicans defend blocking witnesses after this?! https://t.co/zl0Jv5Us79 — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) January 26, 2020

Alyssa Milano thanked Mitt Romney, who said he supports calling Bolton to testify.

Jeffrey Wright also threw his support behind calling Bolton as a witness.

Alec Baldwin joked that the drop in markets on Monday was a result on Bolton, even though experts have blamed the fall on the coronavirus scare in China.

The market’s down. Is it The Bolton Effect? — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 27, 2020

Josh Gad implied that Americans should put pressure on Senate Republicans in order to compel Bolton to testify.

The only thing I know for certain today is that Senate Republicans truly think the American people are incredibly incredibly stupid. The question now is are we going to prove them right or wrong? — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 27, 2020

George Takei wrote that Bolton “should testify now before the Senate.”

False. The House did ask Bolton to testify, but he refused. He should testify now before the Senate, given that in his forthcoming book he contradicts many of your other so-called "facts" and legal defenses. https://t.co/5wgFTXnU3R — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 27, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com