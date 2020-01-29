Backlash After Disney Heiress Says Kobe Bryant ‘Was a Rapist’

Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of Walt Disney Company co-founder Roy O. Disney, is under fire after saying NBA great Kobe Bryant was a rapist as his fans struggle to deal with his tragic death.

Abigail Disney, documentary filmmaker and Disney heiress, took to Twitter on Wednesday to tell Bryant’s fans that their hero was a rapist and they will just have to “deal with it.”

Disney went on the attack saying, “haven’t said anything about Kobe so far because I felt some time needed to pass before weighing in. But yes, it’s time for the sledgehammer to come out. The man was a rapist. Deal with it. ”

I haven’t said anything about Kobe so far because I felt some time needed to pass before weighing in. But yes, it’s time for the sledgehammer to come out. The man was a rapist. Deal with it. https://t.co/9jfZHSqnnQ — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) January 29, 2020

Disney’s outburst was in reply to David Von Drehle’s Washington Post op-ed penned in support of fellow reporter Felicia Sonmez, who was handed a suspension after she posted a tweet mentioning the 2003 rape accusations that had been lodged against the former L.A. Lakers star.

In his Tuesday op-ed, Von Drehle insisted that a full assessment of Bryant’s life demands a sober discussion of the bad right along with the good things that he did during his life. Disney clearly came down on Von Drehle’s side of the discussion.

But many of Disney’s fans were not as sanguine of the need to talk of the accusations against the player. Disney did see support for her remarks. But others were less appreciative of what she had to say.

Damn some people have no respect for the dead. Kobe literally lost his life along with his daughter a few days ago. Its national news when a "black" athlete makes a mistake but when Brock Turner raped an unconscious woman behind a dumpster and get a 6 month sentence and served 3. — Clark Kent☯️⚛⚕ (@AjSwagout25) January 29, 2020

I usually enjoy your tweets & perspective, not this time — Christine Carlino (@pukiiob) January 29, 2020

This is unfair and not ok. Feel how you will about him but his wife lost her husband, his daughters lost their father. If you must go down this road, educate yourself fully on that situation first, you just may feel a bit differently. — Cindy Barr (@cindeelbarr) January 29, 2020

Breaking: bored heiress of a multimedia empire has nothing better to do on a Wednesday because her life is completely empty & meaningless — Neel Bhula (@NeelBhula) January 29, 2020

This Type of Black Male Hatred and Slander doesn't Shock Me at All, The Disney family has a history of portraying black men in a horrible light with gross stereotypes and Images. pic.twitter.com/RFbUd2xMzH — B1C.University (@DCUniversity2) January 29, 2020

Wow….very disrespectful… — Amira Beatty (@QueenVelvet) January 29, 2020

