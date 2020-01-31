Barbra Streisand: Adam Schiff Would Make a Great President

Pop icon, Constitutional scholar, and noted political pundit Barbra Streisand says she sees in Adam Schiff (D-CA), the face of the Democrat impeachment campaign against President Donald Trump, a man who “would make a great president.”

“Adam Schiff is so impressive. His knowledge of the law… his passion… his articulateness. His sincerity!” Barbra Streisand said, pouring praise on the partisan lawmaker. “He speaks the truth and would make a great president.”

Adam Schiff is so impressive. His knowledge of the law… his passion… his articulateness. His sincerity! He speaks the truth and would make a great president. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) January 31, 2020

Babs may want to pomp the breaks because as it stands, only 27 percent of America has a positive opinion of Rep. Schiff according to YouGov data. The same polling outfit reports that President Trump’s approval among Americans sits at 39 percent.

This wild declaration from Streisand comes just a month after the two-time Academy Award-winner and apparent Constitutional law expert said “impeachment is the sober process envisioned by the Founders to counter such a threat” as President Trump.

Streisand followed that whopper of a hot take up by listing six reasons why she thinks Trump should be impeached. Including:

1. Trump bribed and extorted the Ukraine with taxpayer money to investigate a political rival for personal gain.

2. Trump believes he is above the law. He thinks presidents can do anything.

3. Trump threatened a witness, a career diplomat, during the impeachment inquiry.

4. Trump clearly lied and obstructed justice in the Mueller investigation.

5. Trump dismisses intelligence briefings about Russia’s role in undermining our democracy, and repeats Kremlin disinformation on Ukraine.

6. Trump is personally profiting from the presidency, violating the emoluments clause. He charges our government to stay at his resorts.

