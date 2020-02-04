Actor Billy Porter to Appear on ‘Sesame Street’ in His Oscars Tuxedo Dress

The PBS children’s show Sesame Street announced that Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning actor Billy Porter will be featured wearing his Oscars dress when the program returns to TV for its 51st season, set to premiere on HBO Max later this year.

On its Facebook page, the venerable kid’s show celebrated Porter’s appearance, telling fans, “Billy Porter bringing those fierce vibes to Sesame Street #Season51.”

The photos shared by the TV show reveals that Porter visited the set wearing his voluminous velvet tuxedo gown and jacket by designer Christian Siriano that Porter wore to the 2019 Academy Awards show.

The Pose star took to Twitter and called his appearance “iconic” and said he was “tickled to meet Elmo.”

Y’all, talk about iconic… I was tickled to meet @elmo and the gang at @sesamestreet! https://t.co/WuEpjRkRi8 — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) January 30, 2020

The Facebook post earned more than 20,000 likes, nearly 6 thousand comments, and 7 thousand shares, but many respondents were shocked by the announcement and reacted negatively to the news.

Facebook user Arthur Schaper, for instance, replied, “This is disgusting, wrong, vile, abusive, and just plain evil. Sesame Street has turned into Sodomy Street. SHAMEFUL.”

Another user, Tim Siers, said, “This agenda-driven network creative leadership working overtime to indoctrinate children should strongly reconsider this kind of action. I like so many millions of parents in America, find this kind of infusion to be greatly concerning. Despite what the loud and boisterous minority would have everyone to believe, this is not embraced by the majority. Just those that scream with the media’s bullhorn.”

Another who did not like Porter’s appearance said that Sesame Street should be ashamed for imposing the gay agenda on kids. “Yeah! Let’s confuse our children with more of this… my CHILDREN don’t need to be confused. LET THEM BE LITTLE!”

Viewer Alice Hawkins noted that she would no longer allow her children to watch the series.

However, there were also many supporters of the TV show’s choice to expose kids to the LGBTQ agenda.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.