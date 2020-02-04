Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Receives State of the Union Standing Ovation in Dolce & Gabbana Suit

First Lady Melania Trump received two standing ovations at President …
Getty/AP Images

First Lady Melania Trump received two standing ovations at President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, wearing a John Galliano-esque navy suit.

Melania Trump arrived at the State of the Union in a Dolce & Gabbana navy double-breasted wool suit, reminiscent of the Christian Dior bar suits that John Galliano once recreated in the early 2000s.

Mrs. Trump, receiving two standing ovations from the roaring crowd, paired her Dolce & Gabbana suit with a pair of matching Manolo Blahnik pointed stilettos — appropriate considering she has quite a style devotion to both luxury brands.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

(Leah Millis-Pool/Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.