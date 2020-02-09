Oscars Woke Musical Opener: Black History Month, Mr. Rogers Mashup

The 92nd annual Academy Awards kicked off with a bizarre and thematically scattershot dance number that conflated Mr. Rogers, Black History Month, black queer artists, and the art-house horror movie Midsommar.

Pop star Janelle Monáe took the spotlight dressed as Fred Rogers, the subject of the Tom Hanks movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Earlier in the evening, Monae spoke on the red carpet, paying tribute to “black queer artists.”

“I’m so proud to be standing here as a Black queer artist telling stories. Happy Black History Month!” she said.

Monae shared the Dolby Theater stage with fellow queer artist Billy Porter, singing a duet as backup performers dressed as characters from 1917, Joker, and Little Women performed an extended dance medley.

Later, Monae donned a costume from the movie Midsommar to enlist the A-list crowd in a singalong before somehow ending up in the aisles on her back.

