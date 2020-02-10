Oscars: Greta Thunberg Appears in Video Montage Showcasing Power of Documentaries

Teen climate alarmist Greta Thunberg appeared in a video at the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday evening highlighting the power of documentary films, explaining that documentaries about nature inspired her to take up her global warming crusade.

The pre-taped segment involved Greta talking with British nature documentarian David Attenborough, who she thanked for “open[ing] her eyes” about the supposed severity of climate change.

“The thing that made me open my eyes on what was happening with the environment and the climate was films and documentaries, so thank you for that,” she tells Attenborough on a video call. “That was what made me decide to do something about it.”

Other individuals to appear in the film include documentary filmmaker Micheal Moore, Pakistani women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai, and former CIA analysts and Wikileaks whistleblower Edward Snowden.

“Documentaries capture the power of truth, inspire new generations, and bring us closer together,” the voiceover is heard saying.

The segment was played as an introduction to actor Mark Ruffalo’s announcement of the winner, where American Factory scooped the prize for Best Documentary Film.

During her acceptance speech, director Julia Reichert quoted Karl Marx’s famous “Workers of the world unite” rallying cry first quoted in The Communist Manifesto.

The film tells the story of an abandoned General Motor’s plant in Ohio and its consequent purchase and repurposing by a Chinese billionaire for his company Fuyao Glass America. Netflix describes it as a “masterwork that examines culture, labor and class struggle, and challenges us to consider what unites us instead of what separates us.”

"Working people have it harder and harder these days." #AmericanFactory director Julia Reichert accepts the award for best documentary at the #Oscars https://t.co/BRyZZBTxrs pic.twitter.com/IB44nR1mnN — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2020

Barack Obama, whose production company Higher Ground helped produce the film as part of his multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, took to Twitter to congratulate Reichert on the success.

“Congrats to Julia and Steven, the filmmakers behind American Factory, for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of wrenching economic change,” he wrote. “Glad to see two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground’s first release.”

Congrats to Julia and Steven, the filmmakers behind American Factory, for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of wrenching economic change. Glad to see two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground’s first release. https://t.co/W4AZ68iWoY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 10, 2020

However, as Breitbart’s Joel B. Pollak notes, “Former President Barack Obama played a direct role in the hardships of the workers featured in American Factory.”

Other major victors of Sunday night’s ceremony included Joker star Joaquin Phoenix, who won the award for Best Actor, as well as Best Picture to the South Korean drama film Parasite and Best Director to its director Bong Joon Ho.

