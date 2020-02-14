Barbra Streisand: Trump ‘Directly Responsible’ for Growing Hate Against Children

Actress-singer Barbra Streisand is blaming President Donald Trump for what she believes is growing racism and discrimination among children in the U.S., saying that she is heartbroken over the issue.

The two-time Oscar-winning megastar tweeted Thursday that President Trump is “directly responsible” for the alleged upsurge in kid-on-kid racism.

“Trump is directly responsible for the hate and discrimination that is growing in this country,” Streisand tweeted. “And for our children — This is heartbreaking!”

Trump is directly responsible for the hate and discrimination that is growing in this country. And for our children-This is heartbreaking! https://t.co/Mn5Z5pXj8J — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) February 13, 2020

Barbra Streisand was responding to a recent Washington Post report about incidents of young children saying things like “build the wall” and “go back to where you came from” to children of color.

But the Post article provides no statistical evidence that such incidents are “growing” in number, as Streisand tweeted. The Post acknowledged that most schools don’t track the phenomenon of “Trump bullying” and that researchers didn’t ask about it in the most recent federal survey devoted to bullying.

The newspaper cited a 2016 teacher survey by the highly partisan Southern Poverty Law Center claiming that there were 2,500 incidents of “bigotry and harassment that can be directly traced to election rhetoric.” But the Post provided no comparable figures from earlier years that might show some kind of trend.

The Post article also acknowledged that young Trump supporters also face bullying and harassment at school at rates higher than those experienced by some minorities.

Streisand has frequently expressed her antipathy for President Trump on social media.

The Hollywood star tweeted a violent photo last year depicting a bloodied President Trump being impaled by the heel of a shoe belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). She tweeted earlier that year that President Trump should be the first “climate denier” to be removed from office.

In 2018, Streisand released a new politically themed song, “Don’t Lie to Me,” which was aimed at President Trump.

