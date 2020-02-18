Singer Chrissie Hynde Praises Trump for Honoring Rush Limbaugh

The Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde praised President Donald Trump for honoring conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom earlier this month. The singer added that her late father “loved listening to Rush,” and would have “enjoyed” the Trump presidency.

“An open letter to [President Trump], President of the United States,” began Hynde in a series of tweets. “Dear Mr. President. I often think of how much my father, Melville ‘Bud’ Hynde, who proudly served his country as a Marine on Guadalcanal, would have enjoyed your Presidency.”

The grammy-nominated singer went on to praise the president for honoring Limbaugh — despite her having differing political views.

“The other day when you gave that award to Rush Limbaugh, my father would have been so delighted,” said Hynde in a follow-up tweet. “He loved listening to Rush, which is why I allowed my song, ‘My City Was Gone’, to be used on his radio show.”

“My father and I didn’t always see eye-to-eye,” she added. “We argued a lot.”

“But isn’t that the American way?” said Hynde. “The right to disagree without having your head chopped off?”

President Trump awarded Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his State of the Union address earlier this month. The radio host recently announced that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

The singer then goes on to plead for clemency for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, sharing her plan to protest in London against his extradition, adding that she believes her father would have been “mortified” to know that she was participating in the protest.

“Soon, I will be participating in a protest in London against the extradition of [Julian Assange] (@wikileaks),” said Hynde. “I know my father would be mortified.”

“But I feel strongly enough to do what I believe is the right thing; to protest further punishment of a man who sought to defend Freedom, albeit in a way you rightly disagree with,” added the singer in another tweet.

Hynde went on to say that while she understands Assange has broken the law, she still believes that he has been unfairly punished.

“I know Mr. Assange broke the law (as i have done defending the treatment of animals),” said Hynde, “but I believe he has been duly punished and should now be set free.”

“Please consider my plea,” she added. “Yours truly, Chrissie Hynde of [The Pretenders].”

