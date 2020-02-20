Actress Cynthia Nixon Hammers Michael Bloomberg over ‘Misogynistic Comments’

Actress Cynthia Nixon has blasted presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg in an opinion piece for NBCNews.com, writing that his “misogynistic comments” make him the wrong candidate to face President Donald Trump.

The Sex and the City star argued in the essay published Wednesday that calls for unity among Democrats shouldn’t mean voters ought to settle for Bloomberg.

“We are not unified when we tell women to accept a candidate whose misogynistic comments rival those of his fellow billionaire currently in the White House,” Nixon wrote. “Unity means that we rally behind a candidate who sees us all and has a platform that creates the most good for the greatest number of us.”

Nixon’s comments are similar to those made by Elizabeth Warren during the Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas on Wednesday. During the debate, Warren slammed Bloomberg as a sexist for calling women “fat broads” and “horse-faced lesbians.”

Cynthia Nixon, who has been hitting the campaign trail for Bernie Sanders, wrote that Democratic leaders “need to stop worrying about finding a centrist candidate who ‘checks all the boxes’ or seems the most traditionally ‘electable.'”

The actress described Sanders as the true “unity candidate” who has the best chance of beating President Trump in November.

“Americans are coming together across race and class and uniting behind an agenda that considers the needs of the person who can’t afford the cost of their insulin above those of the person who owns a nesting-doll yacht,” she wrote.

