Bette Midler Bashes Trump over His Oscars Jab: ‘I’m More Upset That a Parasite Won the White House’

Actress-singer Bette Midler has called President Donald Trump a “parasite” living in the White House following his comments about the Oscar-winning movie during Thursday’s “Keep America Great” rally in Colorado Springs.

President Trump called out the South Korean movie Parasite during his most recent rally, questioning why the film won best picture. at this year’s Academy Awards when South Korea has given the United States grief over trade.

“The winner is a movie from South Korea. What the hell was that all about? We’ve got enough problems with South Korea, with trade,” President Trump told the crowd estimated at more than 20,000 people. “And after all that, they give them best movie of the year?”

Bette Midler didn’t appreciate President Trump’s sense of humor, calling the commander in chief a “parasite” who won the White House.

“At his rally, #Trump complained about #Parasite winning the Oscar. I’m more upset that a parasite won the White House,” the actress wrote.

Parasite won a total of four Oscars, including the prizes for director, original screenplay, and foreign film. The movie’s best picture win marks the first time that a foreign-language movie took home the top prize at the Academy Awards. A dark satire about class conflict, Parasite follows the interactions between two families — one rich, the other poor — in present-day Korea.

The U.S. signed a new trade deal with South Korea in 2018. But President Trump has pressured the ally to do more to reimburse Americans for continued U.S. military presence along the North Korean border.

President Trump also called out actor Brad Pitt at Thursday’s rally. The Hollywood star joked about the recent Senate impeachment trial while accepting his supporting-actor Oscar for Once Upon a Time…. in Hollywood.

“Then you have Brad Pitt, I was never a big fan of his, he got up, said a little wise guy statement,” Trump told the crowd.

