Debra Messing Says Trump Putting ‘Americans in Mortal Danger’ in Fake News Coronavirus Rant

Actress Debra Messing is the latest prominent liberal to blame President Donald Trump for the coronavirus by repeating false allegations that the president enacted drastic budgetary cuts on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Debra Messing launched into an unhinged tirade Friday claiming that President Trump “puts Americans in mortal danger,” citing a two-year-old Washington Post article about proposed budget cuts to the CDC.

The Will & Grace star failed to mention that those cuts never went into effect and that Congress has actually increased funding to the CDC and National Institutes of Health.

“THIS is why Trump MUST GO! He puts Americans in mortal danger,” Messing said Friday.

THIS is why Trump MUST GO! He puts Americans in mortal danger. https://t.co/yQ2zveYPs3 — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) February 28, 2020

Messing’s false claim echoes those made by Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Mike Bloomberg during the South Carolina debate on Tuesday. Both candidates accused the president of cutting funding to the CDC, implying that he made the U.S. more vulnerable to a potential coronavirus outbreak.

Bloomberg has also repeated some of those allegations in recent campaign ads.

The Associated Press labelled the claims by Biden and Bloomberg as false in a fact check, noting that both candidates created a “distorted picture” that Congress has boosted funding for the CDC.

