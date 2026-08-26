Dem Rep. Olszewski: Impeaching Trump ‘Absolutely’ a Priority

Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Johnny Olszewski (D-MD) said impeaching President Donald Trump will be a priority for Democrats if they win the House majority in the midterm elections.

Olszewski said, “President Trump has certainly committed any number of impeachable offenses and so we need to make sure that we are making that case to the American people. But really focusing on lowering costs and addressing corruption.”

Host Kate Bolduan said, “Do you think it should be a priority with what you lay out, of investigating the president and possibly impeaching him if you take the House majority?”

Olszewski said, “Absolutely. I think holding this administration accountable and fighting corruption in all forms should be a priority of a Democratic majority. And that means not just this Trump administration, and the cryptocurrency schemes, and the Qatari jets, and all the ways in which he’s personally benefited from his actions, but also taking actions to hold ourselves accountable, like meaningfully and truly ending stock trading by members of Congress, and finding other ways to fight corruption, because corruption does have a cost to the American people. And so if that investigation and that accountability leads to impeachment, that’s something I’m certainly willing to pursue and support.”

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