Actor Rob Delaney Suggests Mike Pence Wants a Coronavirus Cure ‘That Will Only Help White People’

The Coronavirus has killed thousands of people as of Monday but actor-comedian Rob Delaney used the deadly disease to suggest that Vice President Mike Pence only cares about a coronavirus cure for white people.

The star of Amazon Studios’ Catastrophe tweeted a series of photos of the vice president along with the caption: “Mike Pence is informed it’s impossible to develop a coronavirus strategy that will only help white people.”

Mike Pence is informed it’s impossible to develop a coronavirus strategy that will only help white people pic.twitter.com/wedfx5iNLu — rob delaney (@robdelaney) March 2, 2020

President Donald Trump recently appointed Vice-President Pence to coordinate the government’s response to the coronavirus.

The vice president successfully worked to contain Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) while serving as governor of Indiana. Despite this experience, Pence came under almost immediate attack last week from the mainstream media, which blamed him for an outbreak of HIV in rural Indiana during his term as governor.

But the spread of HIV in Indiana at the time was due to intravenous drug addicts using dirty needles.

Rob Delaney has repeatedly attacked President Trump and his administration on social media and on his Amazon shows. The actor has called President Trump a “Nazi cunt” while Catastrophe referred to the U.S. as a “white nationalist ethno state.”

The Deadpool actor new stand-up special on Amazon Prime also devotes a significant portion of its running time to mocking President Trump. When the special debuted in early January, Delaney tweeted that President Trump “can gargle my piss after drinking it out of Mike Pence’s bellybutton.”

Look I’m no fan of Donald Trump. I didn’t vote for him & when he’s wrong, I certainly say so. But when the chips are down & our nation’s honor is at stake, he can gargle my piss after drinking it out of Mike Pence’s bellybutton. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) January 8, 2020

