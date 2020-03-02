James Bond Producer and Paul McCartney’s Wife Host Michael Bloomberg Event In London

Nancy Shevell McCartney — wife of Beatles legend Paul McCartney — is hosting an event for Mike Bloomberg (D) in London Monday night alongside James Bond producer Nancy Broccoli as Democrat hopefuls continue in vying for coveted celebrity endorsements to boost their public image and appeal to primary voters.

The two are hosting a private event for the former mayor at London’s Conduit Club social club. They reportedly organized with Bloomberg’s campaign, but the event is not being described as a fundraiser. That is significant, as Bloomberg, who has spent over $400 million on his presidential bid, has refrained from taking donations up to this point in the race.

The former Beatle, Paul McCartney, was also rumored to attend.

Per Deadline:

Anglophile and philanthropist Bloomberg has previously called Paul McCartney a “friend of long standing,” and the billionaire former mayor was a guest at McCartney and Shevell’s 2011 wedding party in New York. An Eventbrite page for tonight’s soiree also lists the former Beatle and Bond theme tune writer as a host, but this hasn’t been confirmed by organizers. We have reached out to McCartney’s reps.

The event comes a day ahead of Super Tuesday, where Bloomberg hopes to secure a substantial number of delegates in order to add legitimacy to his campaign. However, he faces socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who has been leading in key Super Tuesday states — like delegate-rich California — and Joe Biden (D), who is beginning to see the Democrat establishment coalesce around his bid.

Despite a late entry in the race, Bloomberg has been able to garner a handful of high profile endorsements. Those include The Good Place actor Ted Danson, rocker John Mellencamp, and Fatal Attraction star Michael Douglas, who hit the campaign trail for Bloomberg last month and described him as “the best presidential candidate in 40 years.”