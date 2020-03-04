Rob Reiner: Joe Biden Will Be President When Trump Wakes from Super Tuesday Nightmare

Left-wing Hollywood actor-director Rob Reiner is predicting that Joe Biden will not only seal the Democratic nomination but will defeat President Donald Trump in the general election in November, adding that Biden’s performance on Super Tuesday was a “nightmare” for the president.

The Princess Bride director said Wednesday that Super Tuesday represented the worst possible outcome for President Trump and that Sen. Joe Biden (D-DE) will soon be “sitting in the Oval Office.”

Last night was a nightmare for Donald Trump. And when he wakes from it, he’ll find Joe Biden sitting in the Oval Office. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 4, 2020

Rob Reiner made his bold prediction despite evidence showing that President Trump holding strong in key states. On Tuesday, the president more than doubled the Obama / Biden ticket’s 2012 turnout in heavily liberal New Hampshire. President Trump also outpaced Obama / Biden in Massachusetts, another blue state.

Trump 2020 vs. Obama 2012 primary results: NH: 129,696 / 49,080

OK: 273,562 / 64,389

MA: 207,495 / 127,909

TN: 324,119 / 80,705

VT: 33,863 / 40,247

AL: 690,381 / 241,167

TX: 1,584,661 / 520,410 (w/ 66% in)

NC: 704,328 / 766,077 (w/ 69% in)#SuperTuesday — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 4, 2020

Celebrities joined Reiner in posting their Super Tuesday post mortems, presenting a united Democratic front against President Trump despite disappointing outcomes from billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who has officially dropped out of the race, and Elizabeth Warren.

Bette Midler, who endorsed Bloomberg, tweeted that she wished “things had turned out differently” for her candidate. “But I’m blue thru and thru, and we are all getting behind the Democrat, whoever it turns out to be.”

That was a helluva night, and @MikeBloomberg was a helluva candidate. I wish things had turned out differently, but I’m blue thru and thru, and we are all getting behind the Democrat, whoever it turns out to be. #DUMPTHEDODO — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 4, 2020

Comedian Billy Eichner pondered how the more than $500 million spent by Bloomberg could have been put to better use, given the candidate’s pitiful showing on Super Tuesday.

Very hard not to dwell on what could have been done with the 500 MILLION DOLLARS wasted by Bloomberg. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 4, 2020

Actor-comedian Rob Delaney, who has endorsed Sen. Sanders, praised the candidate’s army of volunteers while also taking a subtly shot at rival Joe Biden, by retweeting Sanders’ claim that Biden hasn’t matched his record in protecting Social Security benefits.

I am so endlessly inspired by each & every Sanders volunteer. I’ve learned so much from you all & your love-in-action for your fellow man & home planet. This is an exciting week we’re headed into & you should all be proud. ✊🏼❤️ — rob delaney (@robdelaney) March 4, 2020

I'm proud to have fought my entire career against cuts to Social Security. Joe Biden cannot say the same. pic.twitter.com/8YdjMLFZ14 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 4, 2020

Actor Jeffrey Wright dissed Bernie Sanders, tweeting that the senator hasn’t built the Congressional base he needs to advance his policies. But he added that he would vote for a “half gallon of garbage truck juice” over President Trump.

In college, I’d have been all Bernie. I’m older now. Know the world better. In 30yrs, he’s built minimal cover in Congress to push policy. Repubs, this minute(!), are tryna steal healthcare gains, but Bernie’s gonna pass M4A and put 2M people out of work to do it? Come on, y’all. https://t.co/QGYJNcKgAy — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) March 4, 2020

I'll vote for a half gallon of garbage truck juice over Trump. Dead serious. https://t.co/zsaDijXrXd — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) March 4, 2020

