Rob Reiner: Joe Biden Will Be President When Trump Wakes from Super Tuesday Nightmare

Left-wing Hollywood actor-director Rob Reiner is predicting that Joe Biden will not only seal the Democratic nomination but will defeat President Donald Trump in the general election in November, adding that Biden’s performance on Super Tuesday was a “nightmare” for the president.

The Princess Bride director said Wednesday that Super Tuesday represented the worst possible outcome for President Trump and that Sen. Joe Biden (D-DE) will soon be “sitting in the Oval Office.”

Rob Reiner made his bold prediction despite evidence showing that President Trump holding strong in key states. On Tuesday, the president more than doubled the Obama / Biden ticket’s 2012 turnout in heavily liberal New Hampshire.  President Trump also outpaced Obama / Biden in Massachusetts, another blue state.

Celebrities joined Reiner in posting their Super Tuesday post mortems, presenting a united Democratic front against President Trump despite disappointing outcomes from billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who has officially dropped out of the race, and Elizabeth Warren.

Bette Midler, who endorsed Bloomberg, tweeted that she wished “things had turned out differently” for her candidate. “But I’m blue thru and thru, and we are all getting behind the Democrat, whoever it turns out to be.”

Comedian Billy Eichner pondered how the more than $500 million spent by Bloomberg could have been put to better use, given the candidate’s pitiful showing on Super Tuesday.

Actor-comedian Rob Delaney, who has endorsed Sen. Sanders, praised the candidate’s army of volunteers while also taking a subtly shot at rival Joe Biden, by retweeting Sanders’ claim that Biden hasn’t matched his record in protecting Social Security benefits.

Actor Jeffrey Wright dissed Bernie Sanders, tweeting that the senator hasn’t built the Congressional base he needs to advance his policies. But he added that he would vote for a “half gallon of garbage truck juice” over President Trump.

