Billionaire Hollywood mogul and Democrat donor David Geffen notified the world that he is avoiding the coronavirus pandemic by hunkering down aboard his private yacht, Rising Sun, which is sailing somewhere off the coast of the Grenadines in the Caribbean, according to multiple reports.

Geffen appears to have announced the update on his Instagram profile Saturday and then turned his account private after massive backlash. By Sunday, his account appeared to have been deleted altogether.

Screenshots of the post are circulating online, showing a sunset view of the ship against a backdrop of mountainous islands.

“Sunset last night… isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus,” the caption reads. “I’m hoping everybody is staying safe.”

The post elicited a wave of sarcastic trolling from all sides of the political spectrum, with some accusing the Geffen Records and Dreamworks Pictures founder of being out of touch with the rest of the world during the global pandemic.

Glad that David Geffen is ok. pic.twitter.com/wobVEX7CWG — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 28, 2020

Is anyone shocked that Democrat donor David Geffen posted such an out of touch photo? He might as well have taken a picture flipping everyone in America off. pic.twitter.com/wjEgWdLa31 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 28, 2020

David Geffen sends a message: You poor plebs can suck it.

It's fabulous to be rich.

Look at me!

h/t @litcapital pic.twitter.com/q1hELQa3H3 — Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) March 28, 2020

New York Times columnist Wajahat Ali remarked: “David Geffen could have donated that yacht to NYC to be used as a makeshift hospital.”

David Geffen could have donated that yacht to NYC to be used as a makeshift hospital. — Wajahat "Social Distance Yourself" Ali (@WajahatAli) March 28, 2020

Various reports have pegged the value of Rising Sun at around $590 million. Geffen himself is worth an estimated $8.5 billion.

The entertainment mogul has backed prominent Democrat candidates, including Barack Obama, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar, according to FEC records. But Geffen famously did not endorse Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns.

