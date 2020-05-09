Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Remembers WWII Victory in Sharp Altuzarra Coat

First Lady Melania Trump was sharp and sleek as she …
Getty Images
John Binder

First Lady Melania Trump was sharp and sleek as she attended a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Victory in Europe at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

Melania Trump walked alongside President Trump at the WWII Memorial, wearing a sharply tailored wool-blend double-breasted topcoat straight from Altuzarra’s Pre-Fall 2019 Collection.

Mrs. Trump kept the look paired back with black leather Manolo Blahnik stilettos, a black sheath dress, and her signature smokey eyeshadow.

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images — Edited by Breitbart News)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images — Edited by Breitbart News)

Loyal Fashion Notes readers will recall that Mrs. Trump owns this particular Altuzzara coat in many colors. In November 2019, Mrs. Trump wore the Altuzzara in an icy shade of blue for an official visit of Turkish diplomats at the White House.

At the time, Mrs. Trump again wore a black sheath dress and slick, black Christian Louboutin stilettos.

(AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

(AP/Getty Images — Edited by Breitbart News)

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.