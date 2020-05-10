Lifetime Preps Third Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Movie ‘Escaping the Palace’

(UPI) — Lifetime will release more than 50 new movies, including a Betty White Christmas movie and a new Harry & Meghan film, in 2020.

The network announced projects with White, Jamie Lee Curtis, Robin Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Melissa Joan Hart and Mario Lopez in a press release Thursday.

Lifetime is developing the films in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Lifetime Original Movie. The projects will begin premiering this month.

White will star in an untitled Christmas movie in which she “helps whip would-be Santas into shape” and spreads “the true meaning of Christmas.”

In addition, Kelly Rowland will executive produce and star in Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, a sequel to her 2019 movie Merry Liddle Christmas. Melissa Joan Hart will direct Feliz NaviDad, a holiday movie starring Mario Lopez.

Lifetime is also developing a third Harry & Meghan movie, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, which explores Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from the royal family.

Jamie Lee Curtis will executive produce, star in and direct the new film How We Sleep at Night: The Sara Cunningham Story, about a devout Christian mother who comes “to terms with her son being gay.”

Robin Roberts will executive produce A Home of Their Own, a documentary about foster parents Jolene Schlander and Calvin Wield.

“The legacy of Lifetime Original Movies is undeniable, as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the pop culture phenomenon this year,” Lifetime EVP Amy Winter said. “With over 50 more titles to debut between now and the end of the year, our storytelling ability is further strengthened by the incredible talent partners we have lined up.”