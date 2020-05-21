Alec Baldwin Slams Americans Who’ve ‘Spent Decades Telling the World How Great We Are’

Alec Baldwin made clear what he thinks about America, launching a fake news filled rant attacking Americans who’ve spent years praising the country’s greatness. The Left-wing actor also blamed President Donald Trump for those killed by the Chinese coronavirus.

Baldwin called Trump a “maniac” responsible for overseeing “one of the worst [coronavirus] responses in the world.”

“Americans have spent decades telling the world how great we [are],” the Boss Baby star said. “Actually, we don’t shut up about it. And yet we have more deaths from this crisis than anywhere. We have had [one] of the worst responses in the world. Trump didn’t cause the virus, but he spread it. Trump is a maniac.”

America has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases worldwide but Sweden holds the highest death rate par capita. Furthermore, experts are still trying to understand the Chinese coronavirus. There is a level of unpredictability over the aggressiveness of contagion. Some of the world’s worst-hit countries have also been the most-developed, such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, Spain, and Italy, all of whom have a far higher per capita death rate than the United States.

Baldwin’s unhinged rant didn’t mention China, which hid the truth about the deadly decease from the world, allowing it to spread and eventually throw economies across the globe into economic depression. In the U.S., Democratic governors like Andrew Cuomo in New York, pushed through rules that sent sick nursing home patients back into their respective facilities, killing thousands of people. Baldwin didn’t mention that mess.

Meanwhile, extremely poor or even conflict-stricken states such as Venezuela, Yemen, and Ethiopia have all reported less than 1,000 cases, although in reality these numbers are likely higher due to lack of testing.

Baldwin, however, has always shown little regard for the finer details of political debate. Earlier this month, the Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol star said Trump suffers from a “degenerative mental illness that is costing 1000’s of lives.” Baldwin also attacked Trump supporters, labeling them as “mentally ill” and declaring them responsible for the “near moral collapse” of the United States.

