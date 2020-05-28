Madonna: ‘No One Should be Allowed to Carry a Gun. Most of All Cops’

Left-wing pop icon Madonna offered the kind of hot take in response to George Floyd’s death that she’s become famous for, by suggesting that “no one should be able to carry a gun,” especially police officers.

Floyd died Monday after being handcuffed and held down on the ground by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee. Riots are exploding in the streets from Los Angeles to Minneapolis. So Madonna responds by advocating to disarm law abiding gun owners.

“Watching this Cop suffocate George Floyd with his knee on his neck, handcuffed and helpless, crying for his life with his face in the street is the most sickening, heartbreaking thing ive seen in a long time,” Madonna shrieked to her 15 million Instagram followers. “This Officer knew he was being filmed and murdered him with arrogance and Pride. This has to stop!!”

“Until we can overcome Racism in America— no one should be allowed to carry a gun. Most of all cops,” the Vogue crooner said. Madonna expressed her hope that “senseless killings” end one day. She then concluded with, “I pray to GOD it does one day.Until then—Fuck The Police!” Ok.

On June 13, 2019, Madonna released “God Control,” the video of which depicted a mass shooting. She told People magazine that she depicted the shooting in order “to draw attention to a crisis that needs to be addressed.” She said, “To me, this is the biggest problem in America right now.”

She told Reuters, “When you think about the amount of people who have died, been killed, have been wounded, whose lives have been changed irrevocably because of the lack of gun control in America, it’s such a huge, huge problem. It’s pretty frightening, yes, it’s pretty scary.”

On June 28, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Orlando Pulse shooting survivor Brandon Wolf called out Madonna over the gruesome mass shooting depiction. Wolf said, “She didn’t acknowledge that it was it was Pulse that inspired the intro to this video. She didn’t acknowledge the 49 people who died for that artistic inspiration.”

“This is the same Madonna who– right after the Pulse shooting happened – posted a picture of herself kissing Britney Spears to honor the 49 victims who had just lost their lives,” Wolf said.

