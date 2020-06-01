Hollywood Melts Down Over Trump Speech Vowing to Defend Americans Against Rioters

Hollywood celebrities experienced a collective meltdown on Monday following President Donald Trump’s address to the nation in which he called for national healing while also vowing to deploy the U.S. military against Antifa and other violent protestors if state governments fail to quell the chaos.

Stars including Alyssa Milano, Patricia Arquette, and Rob Reiner rushed to social media to express their outrage at his speech, calling the president the “gestapo”, a “fake Christian,” and a “fascist.”

President Trump spoke Monday evening from the Rose Garden, urging national unity but also signaling a zero-tolerance policy to violence.

“As we speak, I am dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel, and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults, and the wanton destruction of property,” he said. “We will end it now.”

President Trump then walked the short distance to St. John’s Church, which was attacked and set on fire by rioters on Sunday.

The president’s speech was apparently too much for Alyssa Milano to handle. “Fucking trump gestapo,” she tweeted. “It’s the death of democracy.”

Fucking trump gestapo. It’s the death of democracy. pic.twitter.com/gtzIUSMIRz — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 1, 2020

Samuel L. Jackson, Ice T, and Michael Rapaport rushed to conclude that the president had declared martial law, when in fact President Trump made no such declaration on Monday.

Did we just get Martial Lawed??! So, he just Declared War on The Public??!! It’s not 1807 this is not Rebellion!!, but I think it’s about get all kinds of fucked up here!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) June 1, 2020

Sounded like that to me… https://t.co/EEnaY3gZSC — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 1, 2020

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill repeated the martial-law claim while mocking President Trump for holding a Bible in front of St. John’s.

Ice Cube took matters even further by speculating that President Trump will drop a nuclear bomb on a U.S. city.

Will Trump be the first President to nuke a U.S. city? Stay tuned. — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 2, 2020

John Cusack wrote in a now-deleted tweet that the president “has declared like a pig [wallowing] in shit ‘my American carnage has finally arrived.'”

Rob Reiner compared President Trump to Confederate president Jefferson Davis.

The only difference between what’s happening now and the Civil war is that Jefferson Davis is occupying the White House. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 1, 2020

Patricia Arquette called the president a “cardboard fake Christian” for walking to St. John’s Church.

Trump is a cardboard fake Christian. A Bible photo op and to get the picture he just sprayed peaceful protesters with pepper spray and flash bangs. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 1, 2020

Mia Farrow admonished the president for not visiting the protestors who have descended upon the White House, calling him a “coward.”

A real leader would go our and listen to the protestors. They are peaceful protest outside the WH. But Trump is a coward. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 1, 2020

Bette Midler faulted the president for taking an aggressive stance on violent protests.

“You have to dominate.” That’s Trump, all right. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 1, 2020

Stephen King dismissed the threat posed by Antifa, calling it a group of “apolitical hooligans and smash-and-grab artists.”

Trump is politicizing the protests. ANTIFA? Give me a break. Those look like apolitical hooligans and smash-and-grab artists to me. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 1, 2020

The Hangover actor Ed Helms tweeted that President Trump gave “the worst speech in the history of our great nation.”

President @realDonaldTrump is giving the worst speech in the history of our great nation. All while attempting to create deliberate chaos in the streets of our great capital. Devoid of humanity, devoid of compassion, devoid of empathy, devoid of integrity. #VoteOutHate — Ed Helms (@edhelms) June 1, 2020

Actor Wendell Pierce said that the removal of protestors from the area outside The White House so that the president could visit the church constitutes a “constitutional crisis.” He also claimed in a separate tweet that the president is inciting violence by invoking the military.

President Trump just used the force of the military police, secret service, federal police, and DC Metro to move peaceful protesters for a photo op in front of St. John’s Church. Denying Americans their 1st Amendment Rights. We are in a constitutional crisis. — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 1, 2020

The 1806 Inssurrection Act was created to use the military to suppress any insussurrection of slaves. How appropriate this President would create an incendiary moment to incite violence. Once step closer to violent civil unrest, as he flames racial violence. — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 1, 2020

Actor Billy Baldwin tweeted that President Trump failed to offer an “open hand… only a clenched fist.”

In the face of violent protests that mourn the death of #GeorgeFloyd No call for healing.

No call for unity. Trump offers no open hand… only a clenched fist. These protests are in support of #BlackLivesMatter but they are also clearly a referendum on the Trump presidency. — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) June 1, 2020

Ellen Barkin compared Atty. General William Barr to Hitler. Barr accompanied the president on his walk to St. John’s during which they passed lines of what appeared to be U.S. military personnel.

Of course Barr was seen walking up and down his line of soldiers. He’s inspecting the troops. Heil Hitman. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) June 1, 2020

Actors Bradley Whitford, Jeffrey Wright and Ken Jeong claimed that the president’s walk to St. John’s was phony.

Selling his “faith” like it’s a crappy Trump steak… https://t.co/gfkpp3ZiJD — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) June 1, 2020

Tear gas. Stun grenades. @realDonaldTrump. Photo op time. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 1, 2020

Actor Ethan Embry claimed that President Trump “gassed 1000 Americans” in order to walk to a “fucking church.” He also tweeted, “Fuck you Donald Trump.”

The president just gassed 1000 Americans so he could walk to a fucking church on TV — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) June 1, 2020

Fuck you Donald Trump — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) June 1, 2020

Actress Piper Perabo used the president’s address to demand his resignation.

Trump we want you to resign. — Piper Perabo #StayHome (@PiperPerabo) June 1, 2020