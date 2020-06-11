Celebs Team with NAACP for ‘I Take Responsibility’ PSA: ‘Black People Are Being Slaughtered in the Streets and Killed in Their Own Homes’

A throng of white Hollywood celebrities, including actors Aaron Paul, Bryce Dallas Howard, Debra Messing, Kristen Bell, Julianne Moore, Justin Theroux, and Stanley Tucci, star in the “I Take Responsibility” PSA, in which the artists, famous for the work on stage and on screen, apologize for their own racism, “every unchecked moment,” and “Every not so funny joke.”

Here’s a transcript that the celebrities, looking into the camera, recite in the two-minute PSA:

I take responsibility. I take responsibility. I take responsibility. I take responsibility for every unchecked moment, for every time it was easier to ignore than to call it out for what it was. Every not so funny joke. Every unfair stereotype. Every blatant injustice, no matter how big or small. Every time I remained silent. Every time I explained away police brutality or turned a blind eye. I take responsibility. Black people are being slaughtered in the streets, killed in their own homes. These are our brothers and sisters our, friends, our family. We are done watching them die. We are no longer bystanders. We will not be idle. Enough is enough. I will no longer allow an unchecked moment. I will no longer allow racist, hurtful, words, jokes, stereotypes, no matter how big or small to be uttered in my presence. I will not turn a blind eye. Going for a job should not be a death sentence. Sleeping in your own home should not be a death sentence. Playing video games with your nephew should not be a death sentence. Shopping in a store should not be a death sentence. Business as usual should not be life threatening. I stand against hate. I stand against hate. I stand against hate. I stand against hate. I will stand against hate in love. I will make my presence known. Killer cops must be prosecuted. They are murderers. We can turn the tide. It is time to take responsibility. Call out hate. Step up and take action.

Watch below:

The campaign was created by Confluential Content founder and CEO Tommy Oliver and entrepreneur Adam Platzner and was launched in partnership with the NAACP.

NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson released a statement coinciding with the release of the PSA. “In order for us as a nation to get to a better place, we’re going to have to adjust how we see each other and engage in open and honest conversations that might be painful at times.

“The fight for civil rights, and human rights have always required a diverse coalition of partners and allies,” Johnson said. “It is powerful when white people can speak openly about the individual and structural racism and privilege that deny others their full rights. We need everyone to join us on the frontline in the fight for justice and equality.”

The I Take Responsibility website includes a “take the pledge” tab, which leads users to a separate page where they’re asked to “take responsibility for” everything from “denying white privilege exists” to “saying I don’t see color.”

The itakeresponsiblity.org website also includes a section where readers are asked to mobilize voting efforts and support social justice organizations.

Readers can connect with social justice organizations including the NAACP, an anti-voter suppression group created by Stacey Abrams called “Fair Fight,” and a social justice group YWCA.

The celebrity-studded PSA is the latest move in an ongoing effort, from media outlets to tech giants and various corporations across industry, to promote and financially bolster Black Lives Matter and other social justice organizations in the wake of the police involved death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

Celebrities have already pledged to donate more than $115 million to Black Lives Matter and various social justices causes, while various mega-corporations have pledged to donate more than $454 Million.