A List of Celebrities Donating to Social Justice Causes Since Floyd Protests Began

Celebrities are opening up their checkbooks and PayPal accounts to give money to social justice causes, including Black Lives Matter, in the wake of nationwide protests and riots over the death of George Floyd.
Many of the stars are pushing their millions of followers to do the same.
Some celebrities are donating to controversial bail funds like the Minnesota Freedom Fund that seek to bail out protestors and rioters. Members of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign have also donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Here is a list thus far.
NBA star Michael Jordan / Jordan Brand — various social justice organizations — $100 million
J. J. Abrams and Bad Robot — Black Lives Matter and other racial justice organizations — $10 million
Actress Jennifer Aniston — Color of Change and other organizations — $1 million
K-pop group BTS — Black Lives Matter — $1 million
Rapper The Weeknd — Black Lives Matter, National Bailout, Know Your Rights Camp — $500,000
Actress Angelina Jolie — NAACP Legal Defense Fund — $200,000
Model Chrissy Teigen and Singer John Legend — various bail funds — $200,000
Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively — NAACP Legal Defense Fund — $200,000
Cast of Brooklyn-Nine-Nine — National Bail Fund Network — $100,000
Singer Drake — National Bail Out Fund — $100,000
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion — Restoring Justice — $10,225.26
Rapper G-Eazy –People’s Breakfast Oakland — $2,000
Actress-singer Janelle Monae — Minnesota Freedom Fund — $1,000
Actor Steve Carell — Minnesota Freedom Fund — $1000
Actor Seth Rogen — various bail funds — more than $1,000
Singer Kali Uchis — Minnesota Freedom Fund — $1,000
Actor Don Cheadle — Minnesota Freedom Fund — $1,000
Singer Kehlani — Minnesota Freedom Fund — $1,000
Filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie — Minnesota Freedom Fund — $1,000
Comedian-actor Patton Oswalt — Minnesota Freedom Fund — $1,000
Comedian Nick Kroll — Minnesota Freedom Fund — $1,000
Singer Noname — Minnesota Freedom Fund — $1,000
Actress Cynthia Nixon — Minnesota Freedom Fund — $1,000
Comedian Pete Holmes — Minnesota Freedom Fund — $1,000
Actress Jameela Jamil — Minnesota Freedom Fund — $1,000
Actor-comedian Ben Schwartz — Minnesota Freedom Fund — $1,000
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio — Color for Change, NAACP, Fair Fight Action, Equal Justice Initiative — Undisclosed amount
Singer Taylor Swift — NAACP Legal Fund — Undisclosed amount
Singer Halsey — various bail funds — Undisclosed amount
Singer Rihanna — Color Of Change and Movement For Black Lives — Undisclosed amount
Singer Lady Gaga — Black Lives Matter, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Color of Change, and more — Undisclosed amount
Singer Harry Styles — various bail funds — Undisclosed amount
Comedian-actor Rob Delaney — Minnesota Freedom Fund — Undisclosed amount
Singer Justin Timberlake — Minnesota Freedom Fund — Undisclosed amount
Talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres — NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Black Lives Matter, ACLU — Undisclosed amount
Actress Anna Kendrick — multiple organizations — Undisclosed amount
——————————————————–
Total: $113,326,225 (does not include undisclosed amounts)
