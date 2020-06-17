Showtime Unveils Brendan Gleeson as Trump in James Comey Series

Showtime has revealed the first photo of actor Brenden Gleeson as President Donald Trump in the upcoming political series based on disgraced former FBI director James Comey’s memoir that will debut just after the election.

Showtime has released first look images at Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump and Jeff Daniels as James Comey for its miniseries premiering in November https://t.co/6Ki2SUwLZB — Variety (@Variety) June 16, 2020

Along with Gleeson as Trump, the series will star virulent Trump hater Jeff Daniels as James Comey and will air over two nights in late November, according to The Wrap.

The series is based on Comey’s memoir, A Higher Loyalty, published in 2018. Series writer Billy Ray also claims to have spent a year conducting interviews with a number of key principals in the story.

In its synopsis, Showtime called the series a study of “Russia’s deep and unprecedented penetration into American politics.”

THE COMEY RULE takes us on an insider’s journey down the corridors of power, where decision-makers struggle to apply old norms to a dramatic new paradigm in the face of Russia’s deep and unprecedented penetration into American politics, with our nation’s rule of law hanging in the balance. Each character’s actions in these historic months made the careers of some, destroyed the careers of others, and helped shape the incendiary political landscape we live in today. Part one of the series examines the earliest days of the Russia investigation, the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, and their impact on Election Night 2016 when Donald Trump stunned the world and was elected president. Part two is a virtual day-by-day account of the tempestuous relationship between Comey and Trump and the intense and chaotic first months of the Trump presidency – where allies became enemies, enemies became friends, and truth depended on what side you were on.

If the series can prove that Russia perpetrated “deep and unprecedented penetration into American politics,” it would be the first time such proof was ever found.

Gleeson and Daniels will appear with Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI director Andrew McCabe, Scoot McNairy as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller, and Kingsley Ben-Adir as former president Barack Obama.

The Comey Rule is just another entry in a long line of Showtime’s anti-Trump, anti-conservative presentations.

The cable network’s series Billions, for instance, contains numerous attacks on conservatives, which is no surprise since the series co-creator has called conservatives “the worst” of America. Also, Showtime creator Sasha Baron Cohen has made an entire career lampooning Americans, the series Shameless maintained that America is a “piece of shit country,” and the real-time docuseries, The Circus, kicked off amid Trump’s political rise in 2016 and was presented by Trump hater John Heilemann.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.