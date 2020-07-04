Justin Bieber Thanks Jesus For Forgiveness and Urges Fans to Embrace Christianity

Pop superstar Justin Bieber sent a message of thanks to Jesus Christ on Saturday for making him “loved, chosen, and forgiven” despite his years of indiscretions, and urged his millions of followers and fans to join him in embracing Christianity.

Posting on Instagram to his 130 million followers, Bieber shared a selfie of himself while urging fans to turn to Jesus during hard times.

He wrote:

Thank you Jesus for my life. Thank you for your forgiveness! Thank you for showing me I am enough! Thank you that I no longer have to carry shame but can walk with my chest up and head held high knowing I am loved, chosen, and forgiven! If you struggle with your past give it to Jesus! He isn’t burdened by it! He loves you and is honored to know all of little details good and bad in your life! He isn’t angry with you, he wants the best for you!

The 26-year-old then reposted his selfie onto his Instagram Story with the caption: “Jesus loves you [whether] you believe it or not.”

Bieber has long touted Jesus as an inspiration in his life, helping him to overcome his past use of drugs and broken relationships. In February, he similarly opened up about his relationship with God in an interview with Zane, in which Grammy-winner discussed the “free gift” of accepting Jesus into one’s life.

“The way I look at my relationship with God and with Jesus is, I’m not trying to earn God’s love by doing good things,” the Grammy-winner said at the time. “God has already loved me for who I am before I did anything to earn and deserve it.”

Despite not being a highly political figure, Bieber’s views on sex and abortion have also been shaped by his Christian faith. In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2011, he argued that people should not have sex with someone unless you love them and set out his opposition to abortion, describing it as “like killing a baby.”

