‘Cancel Hamilton’ Erupts on Twitter After Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hit Musical Debuts on Disney Plus

Disney’s debut on its streaming service of the award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton over the weekend ignited renewed ire of the Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and the plays co-creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, who locked his Twitter account just as leftists pushed “Cancel Hamilton” on the social media site.

Hamilton became a breakout hit after its Broadway debut in January 2015, as it portrayed America’s Founders — from George Washington to Thomas Jefferson — as great, brave, and courageous men. President Obama and Michelle Obama famously saw the hip-hop show, about the life of Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, for date night. The musical was used to raise money for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Miranda introduced Clinton as “the forty-fifth president of the United States” at a $100,000 per ticket event, which all occurred just three months before her defeat to Donald Trump. What was once a must-see stage show drawing celebrities and fans from around the world is now the latest target of a woke mob of leftists hellbent on castigating America’s founding and its founders as nothing more than bigots and slave owners.

On Saturday, Hollywood actor-director Michael Rapaport asked his half a million Twitter followers “Is it time to discuss canceling #hamiltonmusical? Celebrating a singing George Washington? #CancelHamilton.” Doubling down, Rapaport — a raging left-wing Trump hater — tweeted “Singing slave owners.” Again promoting the “cancel Hamilton” hashtag.

On Friday, the day the film version of the play debuted on Disney Plus, former Fox News and NBC host Megyn Kelly tweeted to her 2.4 million followers “Can Hamilton – a show that celebrates America and her founders – survive cancel culture?”

Kelly’s tweet linked to a New York Post articled titled “The ‘Cancel’ Crowd Should Be Gunning for ‘Hamilton.'” In her piece, Karol Markowicz writes:

“Hamilton” brought together left and right in love of American history and exceptionalism. But that was before the national mania to rewrite history in the image of our contemporary ideologies. Can the show pull it off again? Or will actors from the show end up apologizing in tearful Instagram videos about the “normalization” of slave owners in which they participated?

Last week, Miranda and Hamilton co-creator Jeffrey Seller apologized in two separate hostage-style videos for not endorsing Black Lives Matter years ago.

“We spoke out on the day of the Pulse shooting. We spoke out when Vice President Mike Pence came to our show 10 days after the election. That we have not yet firmly spoken the inarguable truth that Black Lives Matter and denounced systematic racism and white supremacy from our official ‘Hamilton’ channels is a moral failure on our part,” Miranda said in his video. “As the writer of the show, I take responsibility and apologize for my part in this moral failure.”



We stand on the side of justice. Black Lives Matter. Take action now in the links below. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/5Sy2dWyzIr — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) May 31, 2020

Lin-Manuel Miranda committed is Democratic Party ally. He fought hard to elect Hillary Clinton. He’s been a loud critic of President Trump. He’s a proven pro-gun control campaigner. And amid the left-wing effort to demonize and defund police in America, Miranda has endorsed the radical Black Lives Matter movement that is smearing those police.

As anarchists tear down statues and deface monuments to America’s Founders and those of President Abraham Lincoln and even slavery abolitionist Frederick Douglass, Lin-Manuel Miranda has been silent on this violence on America’s history. As has Disney, which purchased the movie rights to Hamilton for a whopping $75 million before it pledged $5 million to social justice organizations like the NAACP after the death of George Floyd.

For Lin-Manuel Miranda, as Markowicz writes, the question now begs: “Will Miranda eventually give in to the left and pretend America isn’t a ‘great unfinished symphony,’ but a terrible place of oppression and white supremacy?”

