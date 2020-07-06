Justin Timberlake: ‘America Was Built by Men Who Believed in and Benefitted from Racism’

Pop superstar Justin Timberlake declared to his 64 million Twitter followers on Monday that the men who “believed in and benefitted from racism” built America.

“When we protest racism in America, people think we are protesting America itself. Why is that the reaction? Because America was built by men who believed in and benefitted from racism. Plain and simple,” the “Mirrors” singer declared. That is why, the Grammy-winning singer said, Confederate monuments “must come down.”

Timberlake’s call to action follows weeks of protests and riots, as anarchists toppled monuments and statues and demanded the removal of historic markers, many of which have nothing to do with the Confederacy.

A mob in Madison, Wisconsin, for example, toppled the “Forward” statue outside of the state Capitol. Agitators also beheaded a statue of Col. Hans Christian Heg, an immigrant who died fighting for the Union, and threw the statue into a nearby lake.

President Trump laid out the far-left mob’s tactics during Friday’s speech in front of Mount Rushmore, stressing that their collective goal is “the end of America.”

“In its place, they want power for themselves. But just as patriots did in centuries past, the American people will stand in their way — and we will win, and win quickly and with great dignity,” he promised. “They would tear down the principles that propelled the abolition of slavery in America and, ultimately, around the world, ending an evil institution that had plagued humanity for thousands and thousands of years,” Trump warned. “Our opponents would tear apart the very documents that Martin Luther King used to express his dream, and the ideas that were the foundation of the righteous movement for Civil Rights.”

“They would tear down the beliefs, culture, and identity that have made America the most vibrant and tolerant society in the history of the Earth,” he added.

This is not the first time the “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer has weighed in on the nation’s bubbling controversies. Timberlake made waves in May after encouraging fans to donate bail money for Minneapolis protesters after rioters burned and looted the city following the death of George Floyd.

Please join me in supporting the Minneapolis protestors by donating to the @mnfreedomfund. The freedom fund is combatting the harms of incarceration by paying bail for low income individuals who cannot otherwise afford: https://t.co/tFr8Jh7TUX — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 30, 2020

Last month, Timberlake declared that “Black people in America are not safe” in a post on the death of Rayshard Brooks, who was killed following an altercation with two Atlanta police officers.