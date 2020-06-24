Protesters Topple ‘Forward’ Statue Outside of Wisconsin State Capitol

Protesters on Tuesday toppled the iconic “Forward” statue outside of the State Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, leaving the statue in the middle of a street.

Protesters toppled the statue and dragged it to the middle of the road, pouring baking soda on the face of the figure:

The Forward statue is now in the middle of Mifflin Street. pic.twitter.com/Eu5LyTvzrZ — Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) June 24, 2020

Protesters poured baking soda over the statue’s face. Not sure what the significance of that is. pic.twitter.com/3IfYORn7TK — Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) June 24, 2020

The protesters leave the statue on the street and march away. #wkow pic.twitter.com/sh3kZiFYkx — Lance Veeser (@lanceveeser) June 24, 2020

The original statue was installed on the grounds 125 years ago and moved to the north entrance in 1916. The original sculpture was ultimately moved in 1995, eventually finding a home with the State Historical Society headquarters at the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. A bronze replica subsequently took its place outside the State Capitol.

The statue symbolizes is “an allegory of devotion and progress, qualities [sculptress Jean Pond] Miner felt Wisconsin embodied,” per the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Vandals in the area also took aim at a statue of Col. Hans Christian Heg, “an immigrant from Norway who died fighting for the Union against slavery,” as Breitbart News detailed. The words “BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL” could be read on the statue’s base. The statue itself was destroyed, as protesters decapitated it and threw it in a lake:

Statue of Hans Christian Heg, an anti-slavery activist and American Civil War soldier, was beheaded in Madison, Wis. and thrown in the lake. The Forward statue was also toppled. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/kx0OTbcMyR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 24, 2020

Protesters have also torn down the Hans Christian Heg statue outside the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/lTwBOUXQST — Lance Veeser (@lanceveeser) June 24, 2020

The Hans Christian Heg statue is lying headless in lake Monona. #wkow pic.twitter.com/0grawivgtf — Michelle Alfini (@MichelleAlf) June 24, 2020

Chaos continued to unfold in Madison Tuesday as protesters “attacked a state senator, threw a Molotov cocktail into a government building and unsuccessfully tried to break into the Capitol building amid protests following the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat,” according to the AP.

Democrat state senator who recorded this video in Madison captures moment violent BLM protesters assault him for recording in public. They feel emboldened to do this because they get cover in mainstream press & usually face no legal consequences. pic.twitter.com/S0UhAJSCj1 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 24, 2020

Some protesters said “that’s enough” and called over a medic to help the man. He’s seen yelling as protesters leave in this video. Seems physically OK, but not sure. He drove away before I could get his name. Car was a blue Mini Cooper. pic.twitter.com/XFFwR3K6mA — Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) June 24, 2020

Protesters across the nation have switched gears in recent days, targeting statues and monuments while indiscriminately defacing World War II memorials and statues of the founding fathers in their purported quest for justice.