Dr. Dre Signs NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace to Apple Products Endorsement Deal Following ‘Noose’ Controversy

Beats by Dre, the consumer audio products line created by the rapper Dr. Dre, has signed NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace to an endorsement deal. The announcement comes after President Donald Trump slammed Wallace over the driver’s disproven claim that he was the victim of a hate crime after a “noose” was found in his garage stall.

“We weren’t going to announce this until later this week, but hate cannot win the day,” the Apple-owned company said in a tweet. “No one should ever be asked to apologize for standing up for what’s right — we are proud to welcome @bubbawallace to the Beats by Dr. Dre family.”

The FBI concluded that Bubba Wallace wasn’t a victim of a hate crime because the “noose” had been in the garage stall since before Wallace was assigned that unit. NASCAR said in statement that the “noose” was actually a garage door pull rope.

The endorsement deal comes after President Trump took Wallace to task for the “noose” controversy.

“Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!”

Bubba Wallace’s endorsement deal came the same day as Colin Kaepernick signed a first-look deal with Disney under which the former NFL quarterback will explore scripted and unscripted content that deals with race and social justice.

