Kylie Jenner Brushes Off Accusations She’s ‘Refusing’ to Support Black-Owned Businesses

“This is just a reach,” said model and fashion mogul Kylie Jenner in response to critics who accused her of “refusing” to support a black-owned business because she didn’t tag the designer of the dress she was wearing in a recent Instagram post.

“ok this is just a reach. why would i ever REFUSE to tag a brand and block comments. this is completely false,” Jenner said. “i think this brand is amazing and i wanted to show support and will continue to do so. everyone go check out @LoudBrndStudios.”

Jenner was responding to a critic who tweeted, “Kylie Jenner is refusing to tag the designer of the dress she just posted, which is a black owned brand, and now limiting her comments. @LoudBrndStudios is the designer!”

It turns out that the dress Jenner was wearing in a photo posted to her Instagram account was made by LoudBrand Studios, a black-owned business based in the United Kingdom. Once the name of the business was revealed by Jenner, the dress sold out shortly after, which might help explain why the fashion mogul did not initially tag the name of the company, as it would serve as free advertisement — a service that influencers typically desire to be paid for.

“I don’t love the Kardashians but seriously, I don’t agree with you in this,” said one Twitter user in response to the critic. “Kylie has no obligation to promote that designer/brand. she was not paid to advertise for them.”

“I”m [confused]…it’s her [Instagram] so why does she ‘have’ to do anything?” added another Twitter user. “She doesn’t have to do or not do anything unless it’s sponsored and then she has to disclose it.”

“Did she pay her to post the dress? Is the dress free? Is there an agreement as implied to this?” said another. “It’s her page and can do whatever with it. Y’all should relax.”

Others on Twitter, however, disagreed, insisting that Jenner should be using her platform to help black-owned businesses, while also (ironically) accusing the reality star of profiting off of black culture through cultural appropriation. “she steals and profits from black culture yet can’t even tag a black owned brand she’s embarrassing,” said one Twitter user named “DIOR WHORE.”

Kylie Jenner is the fakest bitch in the industry lmfaoooo she steals and profits from black culture yet can’t even tag a black owned brand she’s embarrassing

She can’t even pay her workers properly

Nonetheless, Jenner ended up editing her Instagram post to tag LoudBrand Studios, as well as promote the company on her Instagram Stories.

“Hi guys!!!! We are so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love wow !!!” tweeted LoudBrand Studios after being recognized for their dress. “We are so grateful for Jill and Kylie because this has really changed things for us so excited to be featured on her platform how amazing !!!”

“Thank you so much Jill and Kylie,” the business added, thanking both Jenner and her stylist, Jill Jacobs.

“love you guys!!!!!!!!” reacted Jenner.

“bullying works,” noted one user on Twitter.

