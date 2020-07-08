‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot to Feature Black Family in Turbulent 1960s Montgomery, Alabama

ABC has ordered the pilot to a reboot of the 1990s comedy series The Wonder Years from Oscar-nominated power producer Lee Daniels, with the reimagined series to feature a black family living in 1960s Montgomery, Alabama.

The original series, which debuted in 1988, starred Fred Savage as the focal point of a coming-of-age story whose family lived in Montgomery, Alabama, during the 1960s and into the 70s. In 1989, Savage became the youngest actor ever nominated for an Emmy award for lead in a comedy series. During its 7-year run, the heartwarming series was nominated for 76 awards and won 22.

Watch below:

The series took on many tough topics. But its success came mainly from a fond memory of the era in which it was set. It is unclear how the show about a black family set in the south during the civil rights fights will land but it’s not unfamiliar territory for Daniels, who’s brought similar fare to the big and small screen with Monster’s Ball, The Butler, and Empire.

The network will reportedly air in the 2021-22 TV season, according to Deadline. Veteran comedy writer Saladin K. Patterson (The Big Bang Theory, Frasier) is on board to write the pilot and will also executive produce alongside Daniels.

Fred Savage is reportedly on tap to direct the pilot episode, according to reports. Savage has spent most of his time behind the camera over the last few decades directing episodes of hit shows, including The Big Bang Theory, The Conners, and Single Parents. He will also be a series producer.

Savage also did a guest spot in the 2018 re-issue of Marvel’s Deadpool film, Once Upon a Deadpool, where he hilariously reprises his 1987 The Princess Bride role.

The show’s pick-up indicates a trend for the coming TV seasons as networks seek to reboot several series, most with twists toward re-imagining the shows with minority casts.

